Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC Rally at Delhi's Cariappa Ground today

The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the prime minister, as per a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital on Friday (January 28, 2022) at around 12 Noon.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

The Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour and review March Past by NCC contingents at the event. PM Modi will also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. 

The release informed that the best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Tags:
Narendra ModiNational Cadet CorpsPrime Minister Narendra ModiNCC cadets73rd Republic DayGuard of honour
