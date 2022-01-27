Afghanistan, counter-terrorism and a dictionary: Highlights from India-Central Asia Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 27) held the India and Central Asia Summit with the heads of all five Central Asian countries -- Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan.
The summit was an extension of the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi on December 19, 2021, under the chairmanship of the External Affairs Minister of India and attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of these countries.
Here are the highlights from India and Central Asia Summit:
- India and five Central Asian countries on Thursday decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan at the senior officials' level, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said.
- It was decided that leaders of India and Central Asian countries would hold a summit-level meeting every two years and the next summit is expected in 2024.
- The leaders agreed that joint counter-terrorism exercises will be held between India and interesting Central Asian countries, Sandhu added.
- The evolving situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and stability of the region were discussed in detail at the India-Central Asia Summit meeting. The leaders reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, said Sandhu.
- India, Central Asia to commission a dictionary of common words used in India and Central Asia countries and showcases a Buddhist exhibition in Central Asia.
- PM Modi suggested preparing a roadmap for the next 30 years, focusing on connectivity and cooperation in an integrated manner.