PM Narendra Modi to address party workers on BJP's 41st foundation day

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate its foundation day on April 6 across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers on this occasion.

The Prime Minister will address the BJP members through video conference at 10:30 am on April 6. BJP national president JP Nadda will address the workers as well.

Arrangements have been made to display the PM's address by putting big screens on the party's state offices, district offices and mandal offices.

The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing assembly polls in four states and one UT.

To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organized at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at the state and district levels.

The BJP was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Moookherjee in 1951.

