PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday (October 24, 2021).

The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

"This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month`s episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message," tweeted PM Modi.

This month's #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. PM Shri @narendramodi invites you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia forum or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. pic.twitter.com/ybTKDerm4K — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) October 16, 2021

The Prime Minister’s monthly radio address is coming days after he hailed the “collective spirit” of the 130-crore-strong ‘New India’ for achieving an incredible one billion-vaccines milestone. PM Modi is expected to speak about India's fight against the COVID-19 and the upcoming festivals in his Sunday's address.

In his last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had called for collective efforts to keep rivers pollution-free, on the occasion of World Rivers Day. "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is `World River Day`. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India," the PM had said.

PM Modi, while underlining the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, had compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission`s (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain".

