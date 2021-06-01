PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting over Class 12 board exams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 1) will chair a meeting to deliberate on conducting the Class 12 board exams. The CBSE and CISCE boards had deferred the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister will be briefed on all possible courses of action in this regard after which a decision could be expected soon that will end the uncertainty over the exams.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board Examinations, this evening. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders,” ANI said quoting sources.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to attend the meeting. However, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is unlikely to e a part of it as he was admitted to AIIMS owing to post-COVID complications.

The Supreme Court yesterday suggested the government to consider the decision it took last year regarding the exams and results.

It asked the Centre to give reasons if the government is departing from the decision taken last year, amid the pandemic.

Last year, amid the pandemic the top court had asked boards to determine and declare Class 12 exam results on the basis of earlier assessment of students.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal, representing the Centre, had urged the court to give time till Wednesday to come back with a decision.

