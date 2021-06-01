Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-COVID complications

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi due to post-COVID complications.

This comes over a month after he had tested positive on April 21.

All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Pokhriyal had posted a number of tweets through his official Twitter account. He had also wished Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on receiving WHO General’s Special Recognition Award.

My heartiest congratulations to Minister of Health, GoI, Hon'ble Shri @DrHarshvardhan Ji, on receiving @WHO General’s Special Recognition Award. The award was conferred for his efforts to control tobacco consumption in India.#WorldNoTobaccoDay — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 1, 2021

.@IITGuwahati researchers have developed smart window materials for automatic climate control of buildings. This material can effectively control the amount of heat and light passing through it in response to an applied voltage. Good innovation!https://t.co/AIYBYOe52I pic.twitter.com/XQGUU9Y110 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 1, 2021

This is to be noted that the Union Education Minister was likely to take a call on the pending Class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams on Tuesday.

While the CBSE on April 14 after postponing class 12 exams due to COVID-19 had said that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, the CISCE had also taken the same call and had announced to take a decision in the first week of June.

"A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the education ministry had said on CBSE class 12th board exams.

Live TV