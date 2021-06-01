हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-COVID complications

Pokhriyal had tested positive for coronavirus on April 21.  

File Photo

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday (June 1, 2021) was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi due to post-COVID complications.

This comes over a month after he had tested positive on April 21.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh Pokhriyal had posted a number of tweets through his official Twitter account. He had also wished Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on receiving WHO General’s Special Recognition Award.

This is to be noted that the Union Education Minister was likely to take a call on the pending Class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams on Tuesday. 

While the CBSE on April 14 after postponing class 12 exams due to COVID-19 had said that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, the CISCE had also taken the same call and had announced to take a decision in the first week of June.   

"A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the education ministry had said on CBSE class 12th board exams.

