Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to hold COVID-19 review meet with Cabinet on April 30

The Union Council of ministers will hold a meeting via video conference on April 30 to review the prevailing coronavirus situation. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 30) will hold a COVID-19 review meeting with the Cabinet ministers at 11 am. 

The Union Council of ministers will hold a meeting via video conference on April 30 to review the prevailing coronavirus situation, ANI reported. 

Earlier today, PM Modi met Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane to monitor COVID-19 preparedness and initiatives of the troops. "They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Naravane informed that the Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and that citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals, a statement said.

On Wednesday, he had held a similar discussion with Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. 

Meanwhile, India registered 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524, as per Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (April 29). 

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for more than a week now.

Tags:
Narendra ModiCOVID-19Coronavirus
