Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting today to review COVID-19 crisis, vaccination situation

New Delhi: In light of the record surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the coronavirus and vaccination situation on Saturday night. Top officers across various ministries are expected to participate in the meeting at 8 pm today. 

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the pandemic. The highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases was reported on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. 

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740.

Over the last couple of weeks, several states have flagged a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and COVID-19 vaccines.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 till today.

