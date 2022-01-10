PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges across Tamil Nadu on January 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 New Government Medical Colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) at 4 PM via video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore, out of which around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the Union government and rest by the Tamil Nadu government.

The districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

The release also said that the inauguration of these medical colleges is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country.

The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1450 seats, are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital’. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college.

The PMO also stated that the establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the PM Modi’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

The release added that the new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 Crore. CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall.

The new campus will provide an efficient working environment for the institute in its pursuit of promoting classical Tamil across the world.

Live TV