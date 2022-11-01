PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3,024 flats in Delhi's Kalkaji under slum rehabilitation project tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the `In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation` Project and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday at 4:30 PM. In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities, informed a government release on Tuesday. DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed.

The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.

Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security.