PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate CIPET, lay foundation stone of 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday (Se[tember 30, 2021) at 11 am.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of the state today morning via video-conferencing.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," the release informed.

Additionally, Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors."

I am happy that in the last seven years, we have made great progress in setting up of medical colleges across India. Tomorrow, foundation stones for medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa will be laid. https://t.co/B6qvyZUT8C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2021

As per an ANI report, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present at the event.

The PMO also informed that the government of India along with the Rajasthan government has established CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur.

"It is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals," it added.

