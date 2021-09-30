हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate CIPET, lay foundation stone of 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan

"Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors," PM Modi tweeted. 

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate CIPET, lay foundation stone of 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday (Se[tember 30, 2021) at 11 am.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of the state today morning via video-conferencing.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," the release informed. 

Additionally, Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors."

As per an ANI report, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present at the event.

The PMO also informed that the government of India along with the Rajasthan government has established CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur.

"It is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals," it added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajasthanColleges in RajasthanNarendra ModiPrime MinisterPrime Minister's OfficeRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok GehlotUnion Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Next
Story

Here's what PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are going to discuss today, central schemes on agenda

Must Watch

PT8M23S

DNA: Will Captain Amarinder Singh play for BJP?