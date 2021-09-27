हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

Assam siblings write adorable letters to PM Narendra Modi, CM Himanta Sarma, seek ‘necessary action’, here’s why

NEW DELHI: Two Assam siblings - 6-year-old Rawza and her 5-year-old brother Aryan - have recently written adorable letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complaining about their adult teeth that are late and that they were having trouble chewing their favourite food items.

Worried about the fact that their baby teeth fell, and the new ones were time much time to replace them, the two cute kids requested “necessary action” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister.

The adorable letters written by the Assam siblings became viral on social media ever since they were shared by their maternal uncle on his Facebook account.

Their uncle shared the pictures of the letters with the caption, “To Himanta Biswa Sarma Narendra Modi …From my niece Rawza (6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food…”

One of the two letters addressed to CM Himanta was written by Rawza that read, “To dearest Himanta Mama (uncle)… My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama please take the necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.”

The other one that was addressed to PM Modi was written by Aryan. It read, “To dearest Modiji…My three teeth are not coming. Dear Modiji please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.”

 

