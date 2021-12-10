PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Dec 11

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday (December 11, 2021) in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur at around 1 pm. According to a release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) on Friday, the work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.

"Prime Minister`s vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritize long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project," PMO stated.

The release also stated that in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

"In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years," PMO said.

Notably, Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

This project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

(With ANI inputs)

