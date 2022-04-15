हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj today

This is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital, as per the Prime Minister`s Office. 

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat&#039;s Bhuj today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on Friday (April 15, 2022) via video conferencing.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

As per the Prime Minister`s Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.

"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.

Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra ModiPrime Minister`s Officesuper speciality hospitalGujaratBhuj
Next
Story

'Is RSS hospital meant only for Hindus?': Ratan Tata once asked Nitin Gadkari, check what he said

Must Watch

PT15M23S

DNA: Who imprisoned Ambedkar's thoughts in the ‘political wall’?