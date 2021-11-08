PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of two Pandharpur highways today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) on Monday (November 8, 2021) at 3:30 PM via video conferencing.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s Office, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) today.

Will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. Dedicated walkways for Palkhis will be constructed for the benefit of pilgrims. Various road projects will also be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray are also expected to be present on the occasion.

“About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6690 crore and about Rs 4400 crore respectively,” said PMO in a statement.

Dedicated walkways for `Palkhi` will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 Km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs. 1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A, and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A, stated the statement.

(With Agency inputs)

