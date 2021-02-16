हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Uttar Pradesh

On the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Memorial at 11 am through a virtual program. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present for the occasion.

File photo (PIB)

New Delhi: The Office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that he will be laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (February 16).

On the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Memorial at 11 am through a virtual programme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present for the occasion.

The project includes the installation of a horse-riding statue of Maharaja Suheldev, separate tourist facilities such as a cafeteria, guest house, and children's park.

“PM ⁦@narendramodi to lay the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake,” the PMO Twitter account wrote, sharing a poster with the information for the event.

The tweet also contained a link to the Narendra Modi website on which more information was given on the event.

The site said that Maharaja Suheldev's devotion and service to the country is a source of inspiration for all and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of Maharaja Suheldev. It would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site.

Later in the day, at 4 pm, the Prime Minister will also address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
