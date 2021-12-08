PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on December 18 in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday (December 8).

The UP CM, as quoted by ANI said, “On December 18, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway, which will be country`s biggest expressway. With about 600 km long stretch, this 6 lane expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj will be increased to 8 lanes.” He added that the project will be completed at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore.

PM Modi will visit Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone of the project on December 18 and also address a public meeting there. Adityanath, who was in Shahjahanpur to review preparations, said, "This programme of the PM is very important for giving new heights to the economy of Uttar Pradesh."

The BJP CM added, “The foundation stone laying event of this expressway would be a historic moment, from the point of view of development and removing economic imbalance and generating employment opportunities and increasing per capita income.”

The development comes ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year where BJP is seeking a second term.

On Tuesday, Modi had dedicated AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant in Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur. Moreover, the PM also inaugurated a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These three projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

(With agency inputs)

