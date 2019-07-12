close

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to meet BJP women MPs over breakfast today

This will be the Prime Minister's fifth such interaction with BJP lawmakers as part of a series of meetings planned by the party, sources said.

PM Narendra Modi to meet BJP women MPs over breakfast today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a breakfast meeting with the women lawmakers of his party on Friday. The much-talked-about breakfast meeting will be held at the PM's official residence here. 

According to party sources, this would be fifth such interaction between the Prime Minister and BJP lawmakers as part of a series of meetings planned by the ruling BJP for better co-ordination among its lawmakers and the government.

The sources further said that the party has planned as many as seven meetings of BJP lawmakers with the Prime Minister. 

 

The lawmakers have been divided into seven groups and PM Modi has already met party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, and those who were ministers once.

The sources said that these meetings have been planned so that BJP lawmakers from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament.

A lawmaker, who attended one of these meetings, said PM Modi directly interacted with them and describe it as more of an informal one.

Barring Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, no other Union minister is part of these meetings.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had met lawmakers from various states in every session of Parliament, where he had spoken to them about the government's agenda.

At various occasions in past, PM Modi has stressed on developing better synergy and greater coordination between the ruling coalition lawmakers and the government for effective execution and implementation of the government's agenda and its various public welfare programmes.

PM Modi had also repeatedly urged the lawmakers of his party and the alliance to make people aware of the NDA government's major achievements in their respective parliamentary constituencies and to assess the ground-level situation there as this would help in understanding the expectations of the voters as a whole.

