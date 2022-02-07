PM Narendra Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7, 2022) will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address went on for over 12 hours in the lower house.

The Budget Session 2022 of the Parliament started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The Budget Session will be completed in two parts- the first part of the session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Earlier on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

On the increasing exports of the country, the President said, "India's foreign exchange reserves today exceed 630 billion dollars. Our exports have also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rupees 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha last week clocked 100 per cent productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing Budget session in the absence of any adjournments.

According to a report in news agency PTI, a total of 232 amendments have been received by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and 13 Opposition members have moved 98 amendments to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, including the Pegasus snooping controvers.

Additionally, it was announced on Sunday that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour today as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament, sources said.

