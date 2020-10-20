PM Narendra Modi to ‘share a message’ with the nation at 6 PM today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 PM on Tuesday (October 20, 2020). The PM took to Twitter to share that he would be “sharing a message” with citizens of the country.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

It is not yet clear as to what would be the main subject of PM Modi’s address to the nation.

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, the Prime Minister had on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the steady decline in the daily Covid-19 cases and growth rate. The PM further directed that the country should make use of the experience gained in the successful conduct of elections and disaster management for the coronavirus vaccine delivery system.

PM Modi stressed that an efficient COVID-19 vaccine delivery and administration system should be put in place in a manner similar to the conduct of elections - involving all levels of governments and citizen groups.

During the review meeting, PM Modi called for "speedy access" to the COVID-19 vaccine for all members of the population and directed officials to keep in mind the "geographical span and diversity of the country" when planning delivery logistics.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III. Indian scientists and research teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries - Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister also urged the countrymen to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times when in public and asked that restraint be maintained, particularly during the forthcoming festive season.

The Prime Minister also warned people against complacency as the number of cases in India are declining and asked everyone concerned to keep up their efforts to contain the pandemic.

PM Modi on Monday hinted that the Centre will use digital health ID to ensure immunisation against the deadly viral disease.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, PM Modi said, “…India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for Covid-19. Some of them are in advanced stages. We are not stopping here; India is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery system in place. This digitised network, along with the digital health ID, will be used to ensure immunisation of our citizens.”

India has logged over 74 lakh coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in China's Wuhan in December last year. Of these, 1.13 lakh are deaths linked to the virus and around 65.2 lakh are recoveries.

India has also logged fewer than 70,000 cases per day over the past week, after reporting over 90,000 cases per day last month.

Live TV