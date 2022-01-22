PM Modi to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's hologram statue at India Gate on Jan 23

New Delhi: On the occasion of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji on January 23.

The prime minister took to Twitter to make the announcement that an iconic statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at the helm of India Gate to honour the memory of India’s great freedom fighter and his supreme sacrifice for the nation’s independence.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” PM Modi tweeted.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Modi further announced that till the time the actual statue is prepared, a hologram representation of the leader will be placed at the spot.

“Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” tweeted Modi.

The hologram statue

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector and an invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors, the PMO statement said.

The 3D image of Bose will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

During the programme on January 23, Modi will also confer the 'Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars', for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony.

Venue of the hologram statue

The hologram statue will be placed in the canopy and will replace the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial Torch on Friday.

The granite statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.

Subhash Chandra Bose’s final sculpture

The proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in the national capital will be 28 feet high and 6 feet wide made of granite stone, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak said.

According to Gadnayak, the statue will be seen easily from Raisina Hills. The stone used for the sculpture will be of jade black and will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture, he said.

Most of the opposition parties, including the TMC, welcomed the decision, but the Mamata Banerjee-headed party also alleged that the announcement was aimed at countering criticism after the rejection of West Bengal's tableau themed on the nationalist leader for the Republic Day parade snowballed into a major row.

This year, the CPWD’s Republic Day parade will also be on the theme of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Last year, the Central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas and a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum has also been set up at Red Fort New Delhi.

Live TV