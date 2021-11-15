PM Narendra Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday (November 16, 2021). The Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said that the inauguration will be held at around 1:30 PM.

According to a release issued by PMO, after the inauguration, the prime minister will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The Purvanchal Expressway is over 341 kilometre-long and starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The Purvanchal Expressway is 6-lane wide which can be further expanded to 8-lane in the future. The release also revealed that the expressway was constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore. It is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV