PM Narendra Modi unveils 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat`s Morbi on Saturday (April 16, 2022) via video conferencing.

After the unveiling ceremony, PM Modi also address the people and said, “We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal.”

“This is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat',” said PM Narendra Modi.

This is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat': PM Narendra Modi unveils a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing, on #HanumanJayanti. pic.twitter.com/lYCiVwyvAK — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the `Hanumanji Char Dham` project.

The statue of Lord Hanuman has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla in 2010. The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO release stated.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Earlier today, Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone`s life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the devotees of Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of `Shri Hanuman Jayanti`. May the blessings of the supreme Ram devotee, Sankat Mochan, Maruti Nandan Bajrangbali be with the entire creation. May everyone`s life be filled with happiness, prosperity and health. Om Hanumante Namah," Adityanath tweeted.

Live TV