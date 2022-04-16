PM Narendra Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat`s Morbi on Saturday (April 16, 2022) via video conferencing on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the `Hanumanji Char Dham` project.

PMO also informed that the statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla in 2010.

The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the release stated.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, devotees are offering prayers across India today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Delhi | Devotees gather in huge numbers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/HCiuvBfRzF — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Delhi | Shri Siddh Hanuman Temple near Jhandewalan colourfully illuminates on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/K7PvG4tF1X — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

