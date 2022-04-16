हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi today

The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat&#039;s Morbi today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat`s Morbi on Saturday (April 16, 2022) via video conferencing on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the `Hanumanji Char Dham` project.

PMO also informed that the statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla in 2010.

The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the release stated.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, devotees are offering prayers across India today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiHanuman JayantiHanuman Jayanti 2022Gujarat
Next
Story

Mumbai: 3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail after collision with another train, no injuries reported

Must Watch

PT19M59S

DNA: Explained - Why are lemons so expensive now?