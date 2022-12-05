'PM Narendra Modi violated Model code of conduct': Congress says BJP using govt machinery to influence Gujarat Assembly polling

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Amid the second phase of voting in Gujarat, the Congress on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct, according to media reports. The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister violated the model code by holding a road show after casting his vote. The BJP, however, argued that no code of conduct was violated as PM Modi merely appealed to the voters to vote.

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor alleged an "atmosphere of fear" in the state and said that it shows the "BJP is losing", adding "Baldev Thakor is contesting from Kalol and it was turned into a Police camp. There was an atmosphere of fear. It shows that BJP is losing and with the help of Police and government machinery they are influencing the polling. Our workers and leaders will contest bravely and win."

"Congress is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and was untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am and called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming," he alleged while speaking to ANI.

Also read: 'Bahut mehnat karte hain, thoda aaram bhi karo': PM Modi's brother tells him

Thakor further stated that the BJP is trying to influence the Assembly elections with the help of police and government machinery, adding "Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and was untraceable for 3 hours." Notably, voting for the second phase in the Assembly polls began today at 8 am in 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters "During the polling day, PM Modi did a roadshow of two & half hours while he went to cast his vote. Will appeal to EC against it, seems like Election Commission is willingly under pressure."

The Gujarat Congress alleged election malpractices by the ruling BJP in the ongoing Assembly elections and said that the party is "influencing the polling" with the "help of police and government machinery".

Earlier on Saturday, Jagdish Thakor said stated that there is nothing wrong with the people making assumptions the Opposition party will make a person from the Other Backward Class (OBC) the next chief minister if the party wins the state Assembly polls.

Thakor's comments came in response to rumours on social media that Congress is planning to give the CM's post to an OBC person and make three deputy CMs to accommodate members of other castes.

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela said that a change from the 27-year-long rule of the BJP is visible, adding that most of the segments which are going to poll in the second phase of the Assembly elections are OBC-majority.

Vaghela told ANI, "In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of the chief ministerial candidate likely being an OBC. So I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat and this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule."

In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of CM candidate likely being an OBC, so I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat & this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela pic.twitter.com/eku9mSRhI8 December 5, 2022

Notably, polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.

(With ANI Inputs)