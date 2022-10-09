PM Narendra Modi vs Arvind Kejriwal showdown in poll-bound Gujarat - Key points

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village in the evening, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday (October 9, 2022). Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

The elections are crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which aims to retain power in the state, while the Congress hopes for a win after remaining out of power for 27 years in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also entered the election arena. Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat.

BJP v/s AAP in Gujarat

From riding an auto rickshaw to visiting schools and temples, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken the ruling BJP head-on in PM Modi's native state, Gujarat, which goes for the assembly polls in three months.

This year AAP chief has made a dozen trips to Gujarat, visited various regions, addressed rallies, offered prayers at temples and held town hall interactions with different communities in a bid to position the AAP as the main challenger of the ruling party that is in power since 1998.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Ahmedabad and inaugurated multiple projects and to take part in various programmes in Modhera village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. In a significant step towards promoting clean energy, PM declared Modhera as India`s first solar-powered village today. Modhera is famous for its Sun temple.

In Modhera, PM Modi also addressed a public function where he will laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3900 crore. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple projects that include four laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya; water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka of Mehsana district; new automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; Redevelopment & Reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat, among others.

Addressing a rally after the function, Modi said Modhera was once subject to countless atrocities of all kinds committed by invaders in the past, but is growing now with modernity while retaining its ancient character.

In Gujarat, Prime Minister also performed Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple and visited the Sun temple where he will witnessed the beautiful projection mapping show.

PM declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as the country's first 24X7 "solar-powered" village. The solar project, a first of its kind in the country, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of the sun-temple town of Modhera.

"Whenever there will be talks of solar power, Modhera will be the first name to emerge. Because here everything is running on solar power. Whether it is light, farm....Even effort is being made to run buses, vehicles on solar power.

"For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to encourage such efforts for our energy needs. I am working day and night to take the country in the direction of providing (energy security) for Gujarat, the country, and to our coming generation," said the prime minister.

Prime minister also witnessed 3D projection mapping light and sound show at Modhera's famous Surya Mandir.

People of Gujarat have blessed me without looking at my caste: PM Modi

PM Modi today said the people of Gujarat blessed him and reposed trust in him for the last two decades irrespective of his caste and political background. "You neither looked at my caste, nor my political life. You blessed me blindly with all your love and affection, and you saw my work and kept attesting it. Not just me, you also blessed my friends. And as your blessings increase, my drive and strength to work keep growing," the prime minister said.

PM highlighted that the people of Gujarat reposed trust in him for the last two decades, due to which Gujarat emerged as one of the prominent states in the country. "For this, I bow before crores of Gujaratis for their patience. It is because of your efforts that the government and public worked together to create a new history. All this has been possible because of your immense faith," he said.

