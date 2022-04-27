हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's first foreign visit in 2022: Germany, Denmark and France on the list

The External Affairs Ministry said that the prime minister will be on an official visit to the three European countries from May 2-4


Pic courtesy: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to three European countries - Germany, Denmark and France - from May 2-4, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said on Wednesday. In a statement, the MEA said this will be the Prime Minister`s first visit abroad in 2022. In Berlin, Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). 

The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several Ministers from both sides. This will be Prime Minister`s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December 2021. During his visit, Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a Business Event. 

Prime Minister will address and interact with the Indian community in Germany. In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. 

PM Modi will thereafter travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark. The bilateral component of the visit will include talks with PM Frederiksen as well as an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II. The Green Strategic Partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark.

According to the MEA release, the visit would provide both sides an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation. During the visit, Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora. During the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister will also interact with other Nordic leaders - Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm, MEA said.

On his return journey on May 4, the Prime Minister will briefly stopover in Paris and meet Emmanuel Macron, President of France. India and France are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda of the Strategic Partnership.

 

