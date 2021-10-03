हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben casts her vote for Gandhinagar civic polls

Heeraben Modi was seen casting her vote at a polling centre in Raysan village in the city.

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s mother Heeraben casts her vote for Gandhinagar civic polls
ANI photo

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi on Sunday (October 3, 2021) cast her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election. Heeraben Modi was seen casting her vote at a polling centre in Raysan village in the city.

People are using their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

This is the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of the state.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the election. AAP`s Manish Sisodia had held a roadshow on September 29.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

