Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings to PM Cares Fund to fight COVID-19 crisis

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated this amount from her personal savings.

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings to PM Cares Fund to fight COVID-19 crisis
File photo of PM and Heeraben

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help the nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, PM Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated this amount from her personal savings.

It is to be noted that several celebrities, industrialists, sportspersons and many other leading personalities have generously contributed to the PM Cares Fund in the country’s battle against the  coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to fight the battle against COVID-19, the PM had recently announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, which he said, would go a long way in creating a healthier India.

Through a series of tweets, PM Modi said, ''People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19.'' 

''Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India.''

In another tweet, the PM said, ''It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.''

''The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,'' the PM tweeted. 

PM's mother, who resides near Gandhinagar, was seen beating a utensil in response to his son’s appeal to express gratitude to health professionals fighting coronavirus by clapping or by ringing bells for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday - the day ''Janta Curfew'' was announced for observation of social distancing measures to break the chain of the transmission of the deadly disease.

The video of Hiraba beating a plate while sitting on a chair went viral and the PM himself tweeted to acknowledge her participation and that of several other “mothers”.

Meanwhile, ace Cricketer Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

CoronavirusCOVID-19PM Narendra ModiHeeraben ModiPM CARES Fund
