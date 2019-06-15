PM Narendra Modi's popular radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' to resume on June 30

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly popular monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" will resume from June 30. It will be broadcast on the All India Radio and its FM channels at 11:00 AM am on June 30.

The final episode of the last season was aired on February 24 and the program was later discontinued during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday and informed his folowers that the popular monthly radio programme will be broadcast from June 30 onwards.

"30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM...We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," PM Modi tweeted.

30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum. https://t.co/kB4ATc2RAl pic.twitter.com/HYqF3v6cv4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2019

Live TV

PM Modi said that he is also looking forward to discussing public insights in the upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction," he said in another tweet.

For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction. https://t.co/MMDTeO1N5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2019

''The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the public, a government release said.

Interestingly, this will be the first 'Mann ki Baat' episode after PM Modi assumed office for the second time.