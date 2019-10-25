PoK is actually a terrorist controlled part of Pakistan: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is actually a terrorist-controlled region of Pakistan. Calling it a territory illegally occupied by Pakistan, he said it is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment but by the terrorists.

General Rawat also asserted that Jammu & Kashmir includes the entire PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. Therefore, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan become an occupied territory, a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour.

Speaking on the Sig Sauer, he said that the rifle will be available to the infantry soldiers by the end of 2019.

"When we say Jammu and Kashmir, the complete region of Jammu & Kashmir includes PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. Therefore PoK and Gilgit Baltistan become an occupied territory - a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour. The territory which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled country or a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan," said General Rawat.

He added, "Let me assure that the best rifle available in the world, the Sig Sauer from America will be available to the infantry soldiers by the end of this year."

Earlier in September, General Rawat sending out a strong message to Pakistan had said that the Centre has to take a decision as regards what to do in PoK, stressing that Army is ready for any scenario. General Rawat had noted that the Army was just waiting for the government's order. "The government takes action in such matters. Institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the government. The Army is always ready," said Rawat.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Rawat had said that people of the region must help the Army in maintaining peace and security in the region. He added that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of terrorism for many years now and they should give one chance to the government to bring peace and development in the region.