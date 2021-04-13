Police bust terror module Al-Badr in Jammu & Kashmir’s Handwara

Handwara: Police in Handwara have busted a terror module of terror outfit Al-Badr and arrested two active terrorists and three terrorist associates. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists on Baramulla-Handwara Highway, a special checkpoint was established near Kachloo Crossing by the police and CRPF.

During checking of vehicles, three persons riding a motorcycle in suspicious condition tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party.

They have been identified as Mohd Yaseen Rather, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, and Gh Nabi Rather, all residents of Kachloo Qaziabad village.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio were working for terror outfit Al-Badr and involved in providing logistic support, food and shelter to the active terrorists. They were also helping to establish a terrorist associate network for the outfit including identifying safe routes for their movement.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections was registered at PS Kralgund and further investigation is being conducted

During the course of the investigation, the arrested trio disclosed that two other persons known to them have recently joined the terrorist ranks and are operating in Handwara area.

Accordingly, Handwara Police along with CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali. During the search operation, both the terrorists along with arms and ammunition were arrested.

They have been identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather and Ikhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Watergam. The investigation also revealed that the duo joined terrorist ranks recently and was planning to attack security forces installations, local leaders, and other people to create violence in the area.

Live TV