Policeman Brutally Kicks Child Sleeping On Platform, Railways Reacts As Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows the RPF official kicking a child sleeping on the platform; addressing the video North Eastern Railway commented on the post assuring action against the responsible person.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Policeman Brutally Kicks Child Sleeping On Platform, Railways Reacts As Video Goes Viral Image Source- Twitter

A shocking video of a police Railway Protection Force (RPF) official kicking a boy on a station platform has surfaced on the internet. As per the information shared on social media platforms, the video was filmed in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. Since the video was shared on Twitter it has gone viral and continues to get views.

The incident occurred at the Belthara Road Railway Station, where the police official spotted a child sleeping on the railway station's platform. The RPF officer was later seen mercilessly kicking the defenseless child. The video raises questions about the lack of empathy for the child. Furthermore, it raises concerns for the child's well-being.

The video begins by showing the RPF official standing with his leg on the child sleeping on the platform. Later, the officer pushes the child with his legs and kicks him while he lies helplessly. Meanwhile, people standing around the duo stand there being mere spectators and make no attempt to stop the officer.

The video has garnered more than 104 thousand views and continues to get more. As the views increase, people are also reacting to the video enraged by the act. Many social media users also demanded action against the police officer involved in the incident. 

After the video went viral, authorities took cognizance of the incident, initiating an investigation into the matter. A detailed investigation was started by the Railway Protection Force in order to find the offender and punish him responsible for his acts. The official responsible for the incident was soon discovered, and he or she was suspended for the conduct.

Addressing the incident, North Eastern Railway commented on the post saying, "Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the concerned constable has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.(English translation)"

