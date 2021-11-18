BIG news for Noida, Ghaziabad residents! Schools, colleges to remain open amid pollution

Noida: The air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad and rest of NCR along with capital Delhi continued to remain in the very poor category on Thursday (November 18). As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) clocked the value of 344 at 8 am in Delhi. According to the CPCB's Sameer App, Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (364), Greater Noida (324), Gurugram (325) and Noida (333) also recorded their air quality in the very poor category at 8 am on Thursday.

However, for Noida and Ghaziabad residents, the news is that schools - unlike initial announcement - will remain open. Later last night, it was announced that Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has withdrawn order for closure of education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and Adjoining Areas, which held the meeting at the direction of the apex court on Tuesday with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, came out with a slew of emergency steps to deal with the air emergency that's confronting NCR. The CAQM had suggested closure of schools and educational institutions, which is happening in Delhi. But while Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY was initially quoted as saying educational institutions will remain closed till further notice, a revised order was issued at night.

#UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board withdraws order for closure of education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution https://t.co/9ukESzQtUF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2021

NCR has been battling bad air for more than a week with air quality hovering between very poor and severe categry. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

