हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agra

Poor quality hand sanitizers increase patients with skin infection in Agra govt hospital

A government hospital in Agra witnesses around 10-15 cases of skin problems caused by poor quality hand sanitizers on a daily basis.

Poor quality hand sanitizers increase patients with skin infection in Agra govt hospital
Image credit: Pixabay

Agra: A government hospital here sees on a daily basis around 10-15 cases of skin problems caused by poor quality hand sanitizers used to fight COVID-19.

Dr Yatendra Chahar, head of the skin and venereal diseases department at Sarojini Naidu Medical College here, said people who frequently use hand sanitizers and also those of poor quality complain of itching, dryness, pustules and vesicles.
He said office goers, youth and women constitute a large chunk of his patients.

Dr Chahar said he preferred using soap and water over hand sanitizer. Raj Kumar Sharma, drug inspector in Agra, suggested that people use only those hand sanitizers that contain around 70 per cent alcohol.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Agraskin problemUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

IED weighing 5 kg found in Punjab village close to Indo-Pakistan border: Police

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Breaking News: 5 kg RDX found in a village in Amritsar district