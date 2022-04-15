New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured tougher actions against Khargone violence culprits and said that poor, who lost their houses in the incident should not worry.

Chouhan, who is fondly called 'Maama' by his supporters said that "their maama will re-build their houses."

The leader has also come up with the ‘Bulldozer’ reference to launch an attack on the miscreants trying to spark violence in the state.

Referencing the recent Khargone violence that took place during Ram Navmi celebrations in the state, Chouhan said, “Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor... the houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses.”

The leader also alleged that the Khargone violence was a conspiracy to destroy peace and harmony in Madhya Pradesh and warned the architects of such violence that his government will be hard on such anti-social elements.

“Some people are conspiring to destroy peace in the state, we saw this in Khargone. They want riots. This government is softer than a flower for the public but we will not let goons and criminals survive in the state, we'll not leave them,” ANI quoted Chouhan as saying.

On April 10 several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession.

The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Gajendra Umrao Singh on Thursday met the family of Shivam Shukla, who is battling for his life at an Indore hospital, after being injured in the Khargone violence during the Ram Navami procession.

The BJP MP said that Shivam`s health is improving and said that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear all the expenses of his treatment.

