Postman booked for misplacing over 200 EPIC voter cards in Maharashtra’s Thane

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Police on Saturday (April 30, 2022) registered an offence against a postman for allegedly misplacing over 200 EPIC cards of voters in Thane district.

Inspector R B Pawar (crime) of Kongaon police station under the Bhiwandi division said that a case has been registered against Akash Bhoir (27), a contracted postman, under section 427 of the IPC and Indian Public Document Act.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, Pawa said.

ASLO READ | Maharashtra Day Parade traffic restrictions in place, check routes to avoid on May 1

The officials informed that as per a complaint lodged by a postmaster, the accused was given the EPIC cards for delivery and while taking them on a motorcycle in February, he misplaced 211 cards between Pimpalghar and Rajnoli.

The EPIC cards have not been traced as yet and further probe is underway, he added.

Live TV