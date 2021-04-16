हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
‘Postpone JEE Main’ demand students amid COVID-19 threat

New Delhi: Days after the central government announced that CBSE Class 12 Board exams will be deferred, the students are now demanding that the upcoming sessions of JEE Mains 2021 also be postponed.

Two sessions of JEE Main 2021 have been conducted so far in the months of February and March, while two are still to go in April and May.

The government had given students the option to attempt the entrance test four times. However, in view of the grim situation due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be easy to conduct the remaining sessions without risking the safety of the students.

This is exactly what the students are saying. Many of them have expressed their views on social media, demanding that the exams be postponed.

“Approximately 6 to 7 lakh students are going to give exam for JEE Mains. In this Pandemic, it's not safe for students to give exam. We demand to postpone exam until things become normal. Students' lives Matters!” wrote a user on Twitter.

“Dear Education Minister, Please listen to us please postpone JEE Mains April attempt,” read another tweet.

The students are waiting for an official announcement from the Education Ministry.

Notably, the government has already deferred the NEET PG exams due to the pandemic threat.

