Rahul Gandhi

‘Power crisis, job crisis…’: Rahul Gandhi lists out Modi government’s ‘misgovernance’ in latest attack

"Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. 

'Power crisis, job crisis…': Rahul Gandhi lists out Modi government's 'misgovernance' in latest attack

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 2, 2022) stepped up his attack on the ruling BJP over issues like power crisis, inflations, among others. 

The Congress leader hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government in a tweet today and alleged that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.

Amid the ongoing tussle over power and coal shortage in the country, Rahul took it to Twitter and said, "Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.”

Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment. 

(With agency inputs)

