New Delhi: Union Power Minister R K Singh had claimed that the Delhi government has been misleading the public with incorrect information about the power situation in the national capital, reports PTI.

The Union Power Minister, in a letter to the Delhi power minister, expressed his concern and displeasure at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government misleading the public.

Singh has replied to the Delhi power minister's letter and said the figures of the stocks were not correct.

Earlier, on Friday, Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain claimed that some power plants in the national capital have stock for only a day and raised an alarm on the issue.

ALSO READ | Power crisis: Arvind Kejriwal flags 'coal shortage'; Centre assures enough power supply to Delhi

According to the Union Power Minister’s letter, coal stock at the Dadri plant was 202.40 thousand tonnes, which is sufficient for 8.43 days at 85 percent PLF (plant load factor) on April 29, 2022. On the other hand, coal stock at Unchahar plant was 97.62 thousand tonnes, sufficient for 4.6 days at 85 per cent PLF or capacity utilisation. Similarly, coal at Kahalgaon plant was 187 thousand tonnes (5.31 days), 234.22 thousand tonnes (8.38 days) at Farakka and 162.56 thousand tonnes at Jhajjar (8.02 days) on April 29.

Singh also claimed that five thermal power stations have sufficient reserve coal stocks for 5-8 days. Singh added that the stocks are replenished on a daily basis -- both from domestic sources and coal imported for blending purposes.

NTPC has also declared 100% availability from Dadri and Unchahar power stations, the minister mentioned in his letter.

Singh said panic was sought to be created by using wrong figures and this was reprehensible.

Citing some previous instances, he said in October 2021 panic was sought to be created among people about disruption of power supplies on the basis that gas supply to Delhi's gas-based plants was likely to be disrupted, which proved to be baseless.

The minister stressed that advance gas supply arrangement had not been made by the Delhi government and that the Power Department of Delhi is expected to monitor these issues.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV