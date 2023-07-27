POWER IAS Couple: Success Story Of Durga Shakti Nagpal-Abhishek Singh Is Too Dreamy, Too Inspiring - Read Here

Durga Shakti Nagpal, an IAS officer with a reputation for fearlessly taking on corruption, is part of a power couple along with her husband, Abhishek Singh. She faced a suspension by the previous Uttar Pradesh government, but her dedication and determination led her to be reinstated as the District Magistrate (DM) of Banda district, under the current Yogi Adityanath government.

From Civil Services to the Glamorous World: Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, has not only made a name for himself in the civil services but has also ventured into the entertainment industry. He has acted in several films, with his work in Netflix's acclaimed series "Delhi Crime" earning him recognition.

cre Trending Stories

A Journey to Success

Durga Shakti Nagpal's journey to success began with her graduation in B.Tech before she cleared the Civil Services Examination to secure the 20th All India rank and become an IAS officer. Her commitment to her work and her courage to stand up against injustice have made her an inspiration to many.

Balancing Professional and Personal Lives

As a dynamic power couple, Durga Shakti Nagpal and Abhishek Singh continue to inspire others with their dedication and achievements in both their professional and personal lives. Their story serves as a reminder that determination and passion can lead to success, even in the face of challenges.

IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal and Abhishek Singh are a power couple whose glamorous life often grabs headlines. Both are accomplished IAS officers and have recently been in the spotlight for various reasons. Durga Shakti Nagpal, known for her fearless stance against corruption, was suspended by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh but has now been reinstated as the District Magistrate (DM) of Banda district under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer of the 2011 batch, has also made a mark in the entertainment industry. He has acted in several films, with his work in Netflix's series "Delhi Crime" gaining him popularity. However, he was recently suspended on charges of violating the Conduct Rules.

Durga Shakti Nagpal hails from Chhattisgarh and graduated in B.Tech before clearing the Civil Services Examination to become an IAS officer. Her determination and hard work paid off when she secured the 20th All India rank and entered the prestigious IAS cadre.

This dynamic couple continues to inspire and make waves in both their professional and personal lives.