Power Play In J&K: Can Congress Hold Its Ground Against National Conference?

There has been a new turn in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. Four independent candidates have supported the National Conference in government formation. Due to these four candidates, the National Conference has touched the magical figure of 46. Now without the support of Congress, the National Conference can stake claim to form the government and can also form the government.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "4 independent MLAs have also given their support to the National Conference. Now the National Conference has 42 and 4 independent MLAs."

Today, a meeting of all the elected MLAs of the party was held at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar, which also included those four independents who have supported the National Conference and unanimously NC Vice President Omar Abdullah was elected the leader of the legislative party and also the candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

All 42 MLAs of the National Conference as well as 4 independent candidates also attended the meeting. Omar Abdullah, JKNC Vice President, said “Today in the meeting of National Conference Legislature Party I have been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party. I express my gratitude to the MLAs. Negotiations are going on to get the letter of support from Congress. After getting the letter from Congress we will go to Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government."

After National Conference gets majority on its own, the party will get an edge in forming the government and choosing the ministerial posts. Congress party has no option but to accept the demand of National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

Party sources have told that Congress can get one to two ministerial posts in the cabinet and whatever is given to them they will have to accept because the political scenario has become such that Congress is not able to negotiate. However, National Conference has said for now that we will form the government by taking alliance with Congress.

Salman Sagar, MLA Hazratbal NC said “46 people have chosen Omar Abdullah as the leader, it was a very emotional situation because this moment came after ten years. Four people joined, now our number has become 46 and more are expected to join. We will give a stable government to the people without any horse-trading. The pre-poll alliance will remain, we have to work together.”

There is a possibility that the National Conference will get the letter of support from the Congress today and today or tomorrow Omar will go to the Raj Bhavan and meet the LG and stake claim to form the government, then in the next two-three days we will see a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. Now it remains to be seen how much share Congress is given in government as a pre-poll alliance partner.

