Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the Centre had not responded to a request to cancel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport based on an arrest warrant issued against the JD(S) leader accused of sexually abusing women. He also denied that the state government made mistakes in dealing with sexual abuse cases. He insisted that the Special Investigation Team was investigating the cases from every angle.

On Saturday, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Prajwal in response to the SIT's application. Speaking with PTI Videos, Parameshwara stated that after the court issued the warrant, the state government wrote to the Centre urging it to cancel Prajwal's dilomatic passport.

"Still nothing has come (from the Centre). The Centre also should help us, that's what we are urging. There is no meaning in only criticising. The Centre should help us within the framework of the law," Parameshwara told reporters here. "The Centre should have cancelled the diplomatic passport."

Parameshwara stated that the chief minister had written a letter to the prime minister about the matter, and that cancelling Prajwal's passport after a warrant is issued against him is the Centre's responsibility. The 33-year-old Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and the NDA's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, is accused of sexually abusing women on multiple occasions.



"In my political career, whether as chief minister now or previously, I have never done the dirty work of phone tapping. "I have not done so far and will not do so in the future," Siddaramaiah stated. "Kumaraswamy is making such false statements to divert public attention from the Prajwal Revanna case."



In a related development, the JD(S) complained to Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan on Wednesday about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly claiming that Prajwal "raped 400 women". Former MLC and the party's Bengaluru City president, H M Ramesh Gowda, urged the police in a complaint to file a criminal case against Gandhi under section 202 (Intentional omission to give information of an offence by a person legally bound to inform) of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged statement while addressing election rallies in Shivamogga and Raichur district headquarters on May 2.

The JD(S) leader cited Gandhi's alleged statement that "Prajwal Revanna has raped 400 women and made videos." This is not a sex scandal; it is mass rape. And, in front of the people of Karnataka, the Prime Minister supported and sought votes for this mass rapist. He means that if you vote for this mass rapist, it would help him."

The complainant claimed that Gandhi, as a public servant, is obligated to provide information about the offence in order to ensure justice for the alleged victims.



In the meantime, Kumaraswamy issued another public appeal to his nephew Prajwal to return from abroad and face the investigation. The former Chief Minister also told the media that there are no differences between his party and its alliance partner, the BJP, regarding the allegations against Prajwal."This case has nothing to do with the alliance," Kumaraswamy stated in Mysuru.

Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, who is himself accused of molestation and kidnapping, told Hassan residents on Wednesday that they should not be afraid because he and his father H D Deve Gowda were there to "protect them" in the wake of recent developments in the district.



MLA Revanna is currently on bail in two cases involving the abduction of a woman, her illegal detention, and sexual harassment. The woman who was kidnapped was seen in one of the leaked videos being tied and raped, allegedly by Revanna's son Prajwal, according to the victim's son in a police complaint.

"There is no reason to be afraid. Only time will tell. Until then, we must remain calm. I am there. A Manju, Swaroop P, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda are present..." Revanna spoke at a press conference in Hassan.



The Holenarasipura MLA stated that his father, Deve Gowda, has protected the Hassan district for 60 years and will continue to do so now. "There is no reason to be afraid. We have the strength," said the MLA who is accused in the alleged cases.

