delhi assembly election 2020

Prashant Kishor asks people to vote `with love` in Delhi Assembly polls on February 8

New Delhi: In a light-hearted jibe at political leaders in Delhi, Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Monday urged the public to vote `with love` in the upcoming Delhi elections."On February 8, the buttons of the EVM will be pressed with love. 

Big shocks should be given in small doses, so that brotherhood and solidarity are not endangered. Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity," Kishor`s tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, reads.

Kishor`s tweet can be seen as a response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s comment, on Sunday, in which he called upon the people to vote in favour of BJP during the Delhi elections with such force that protesters at Shaheen Bagh "feel the current".

The JDU vice-President has been critical of the ruling BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and had even opposed his own party`s move of supporting the bill in Parliament last year.

Earlier on Sunday, Kishor hit out at the BJP without mentioning its name by saying, "Some people are thinking the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will create a mood in their favour in the country. It will become clear after the results of the Delhi assembly polls." 

