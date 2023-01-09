Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Connection with Mahatma Gandhi and purpose of celebration on 9th January - Details HERE

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every year on January 9 to take pride in the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the development of the country. This time, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being organized on 9th January in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today is the second day of churning on the progress of the country among the NRIs on the land of Malwa. The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference started in Indore on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also reach Indore today to celebrate this special day. Let us inform you that the theme of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is 'Pravasi: Reliable partner in India's progress in Amrit Kaal' and migrants from all over the world are becoming partners in India's progress. Even though Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first celebrated in the country in 2003, the date for this was kept as January 9. Let us know why the date of January 9 was chosen for this only:

Connection With Mahatma Gandhi

Let us inform you that the connection of this special day has been with the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi returned home from South Africa on January 9, 1915, so the date of January 9 was chosen to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time was taken as per the recommendations of the High Level Committee on Indian Diaspora set up by the Government of India under the chairmanship of LM Singhvi. On January 8, 2002, the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, announced to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on a large scale on January 9.

Purpose Of Celebration

To bring the achievements of the overseas Indian community in front of the world, so that the world can realize their strength.The contribution of the Indian diaspora in the development of the country is unforgettable. Therefore, since the year 2015, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is organized once in every two years. PM Modi has also played an important role in connecting the overseas Indians with the country. Wherever he goes on foreign tours, he takes a different identity of India among the diaspora. With this step of PM Modi, overseas Indians are more attracted towards India. This event has worked to change the thinking of NRIs towards India in a true sense.Through this, the overseas Indians have got an opportunity to connect with their countrymen.

The network of overseas Indians is spread all over the world. According to the United Nations report, Indians have the largest number of expatriates in the world. In 2019, their number was 1.8 crores worldwide. Mexico ranks second in the number of migrants and China is third. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has also helped in creating a large network of overseas Indians spread across the world, which has also given a boost to the Indian economy. While the younger generation of our country is also helped to connect with the expatriates settled abroad through this, there is cooperation in increasing investment opportunities in the country through the expatriates living abroad.