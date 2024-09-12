Advertisement
Prayagraj Coaching News: Threatened, Rs 1 Cr Extortion Demanded From New Institute, Claims Owner

The Prayagraj coaching centre owner alleged that the goons even misbehaved with the police. He said that an FIR has been registered in the case. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Prayagraj Coaching News: Threatened, Rs 1 Cr Extortion Demanded From New Institute, Claims Owner

Uttar Pradesh Crime News: In an incident that exposes the prevalent 'gundaraj' and 'extortion gang' in Uttar Pradesh despite CM Yogi Adityanath's strict law and order claims, a coaching centre founder found himself in a precarious situation when a gang of 20-30 criminals stormed his newly opened institute and demanded Rs one crore extortion, claimed the owner. The owner shared the CCTV footage on social media and explained that the criminals had earlier demanded Rs 50 lakhs but the threat was ignored. However, days later, the gang entered the institute and demanded Rs 1 crore, warning to set the institute afire. 

"On 4th September at 7 p.m. in my absence, 10-12 people came to the Prayagraj Institute and while abusing and threatening the staff, told them to tell their boss that if they want to run a coaching institute in Prayagraj, they should give 50 lakh rupees in a week or else they will burn down the coaching institute. The staff informed me, but I did not take it seriously and thought who would dare to do such a thing in today's times. Someone may have come to ask for donations and may be trying to scare people. That is why I did not inform the police and I made a mistake," said coaching owner Vivek Kumar.

Kumar further claimed that on 10th September, around 20 people entered the institute and started abusing the staff. "Within a few minutes of sitting, he started abusing the staff and said you are coming from outside and behaving like goons, I had told you to deliver Rs 50 lakhs in a week, now give Rs 1 crore rupees right now or else I will burn down the coaching centre right now...This was very horrifying, despite such strict law and order, these people kept us hostage for 40 minutes and kept scaring us by continuously threatening to kill us," he claimed.

The coaching centre owner alleged that the goons even misbehaved with the police. He said that an FIR has been registered in the case. "I had come to Prayagraj from Delhi on the assurance of better security from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath....I will not pay a single penny as extortion.
If the chief minister says so, even if I have to take a loan or sell myself, I will give him Rs 1 crore for my and the institute's safety, but I will not give a single penny to the goons," said Kumar. 

