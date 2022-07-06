An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said a Kashmir police official. Confirming the gunfight, top police official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Hadigam village, launched a search operation in the area. He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches and cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated.

He said that the exchange of fire was on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Notably, it's the 74th gunfight of the year. Earlier, in 73 encounters in Kashmir since January this year, security force killed 123 terrorists. Out of those killed terrorists, 33 were Pakistani. However, 16 security personnel and 19 civilians too have lost their lives. Meanwhile, 51 active terrorists, mostly hybrid ones, and 192 terrorist supporters were also arrested this year in Kashmir.

The humane face of security forces surfaced one again as two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police during the encounter. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered. Further details are awaited. As per reports, the terrorists who surrendered are Nadeem Abass and Kafeel Ahmad Mir - both from Kulgam. However, an official confirmation is awaited for identification.

Live TV