Preparing a unique manifesto for Manipur, will not make phoney promises: BJP

New Delhi: Days after asking for more time to prepare BJP’s manifesto for the Manipur Assembly Elections, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said his party will come up with a unique manifesto rife with genuine promises, adding that the saffron party does not make promises that it cannot fulfil.

"We will come out with a unique election manifesto soon. A committee has also been formed to draft it. The party will not make any promise that won't be translated into action," Yadav said.

Yadav, the BJP's in charge of the polls in the northeastern state, said the saffron camp has held discussions with various stakeholders and set up a committee to draft the manifesto.

On being asked about the CM face announcement, the BJP leader said that N Biren Singh’s government has been ruling the state "successfully" for the last five years and the party is going to "fight the election under his visionary leadership".

"The BJP will win two-thirds seats of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The central board of the party will decide who will be the CM," Yadav said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Elections to 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held on February 27 and March 3, and votes will be counted on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)

