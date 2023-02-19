'Preparing Budget': Manish Sisodia Asks to Shift CBI Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was called for questioning on Sunday (February 19) by the CBI has more sought time to appear for the same in the Delhi Excise policy case as per officials. Sisodia was earlier expected to reach the CBI headquarters in Lodhi Road ahead of the questioning at 11 am on Sunday but now it seems the questioning may be postponed. He said that he will visit the CBI office by the end of February and requested to shift the date as he had to work on preparing Delhi's Budget for 2023-24 as Finance Minister of Delhi.

I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/YBv5RFOBeb February 19, 2023

On Saturday, he had alluded to the BJP targetting him through this investigation. He tweeted, "They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me." He said that the CBI has been made to go after him because "they" want to stop him from doing "good work" on the education of the children in Delhi.

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

Despite the questioning by authorities and a search at his home by CBI last year, he has not been named as an accused in the case since the investigation is still ongoing.

"The further investigation in the case regarding the money trail and the larger conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is still in progress," an official said.

In the Delhi Excise Policy case, it has been alleged that the AAP government's policy to grant licenses to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. CBI officials have also claimed that the AAP govt allegedly committed irregularities including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, and extension of L-1 license without approval.

(With PTI inputs)