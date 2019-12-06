हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad gangrape-murder case

Preserve dead bodies of 4 accused in gangrape-murder of woman vet till November 9: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court also asked the Advocate-General of Telangana to communicate the order to all persons concerned.

Preserve dead bodies of 4 accused in gangrape-murder of woman vet till November 9: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: In the wake of the police encounter of four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, on Friday (December 6), Hyderabad High Court has directed that the dead bodies of the four accused be preserved by the state till 8 pm on November 9, 2019. 

The court has also asked the Advocate-General of Telangana to communicate the order to all persons concerned. The plea was received in the office of the Chief Justice around 6 pm today, requesting Judicial intervention in regard to the above incident alleging it to be an extrajudicial killing of the four accused persons, who were allegedly involved in rape and murder of Disha (name changed) on November 27, 2019.

Live TV

The Advocate-General, who was asked to appear before the division bench at 8 pm today, informed the court that the post-mortem of the four accused persons is being done in the Government District Hospital at Mahaboobnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent of that Hospital and a forensic team of Doctors from Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. 

He also stated that the post-mortem was being videographed. The High Court directed that the video of the post-mortem, in a CD form or pendrive, shall be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar. 

The Principal District Judge was also directed to receive the same and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court of Telangana by Saturday evening. 

